LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in an industrial area in Long Beach Monday night.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., a Long Beach police officer who was on patrol discovered the victim in the 5900 block of Paramount Boulevard.

The man, who had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, died at the scene, police said. He was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as 79-year-old Elias Sanchez of Long Beach.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or the vehicle. Investigators were scouring the area for any potential surveillance video.