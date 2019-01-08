  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in an industrial area in Long Beach Monday night.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., a Long Beach police officer who was on patrol discovered the victim in the 5900 block of Paramount Boulevard.

The man, who had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, died at the scene, police said. He was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as 79-year-old Elias Sanchez of Long Beach.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or the vehicle. Investigators were scouring the area for any potential surveillance video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s