MALIBU (CBSLA) — A 13-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway remains closed Monday after a mudslide trapped cars and left the coastal highway a muddy mess.

PCH remained closed in both directions at Broad Beach Road all the way to Las Posas Road in Ventura County Monday, following Saturday night’s mudslide that trapped several vehicles at Tonga Street. Closures may remain in place through Tuesday.

Heavy rain had brought down the Woolsey Fire-scorched hillsides alongside PCH. A second round of rain started falling on the area after midnight, but forecasters said this second wave of moisture would be lighter than Saturday’s storm.

Four cars became stuck in the mud Saturday, and five people were rescued. Rapper Soulja Boy tweeted he had been involved in a bad accident the same night due to a flash flood and mudslide, but it’s not clear whether he was among the five rescued.

But the area isn’t out of the woods yet. A bigger storm is expected to bring several days of rain to Southern California and recent burn areas starting Friday.