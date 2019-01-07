OJAI (CBSLA) – A 35-year-old Ojai man was arrested last week on allegations that he strangled his family Chihuahua to death.

Donhvon Henry Snyder is charged with animal cruelty causing death with an enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a crime.

On Dec. 31, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 1100 block of Woodland Avenue on report of animal cruelty.

Once they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office, the suspect Snyder admitted to them that he had maimed, killed and buried the family’s 10-year-old Chihuahua mix Victoria back in November.

Snyder told deputies that he hated Victoria, which had belonged to his 62-year-old father, the sheriff’s office said. It’s unclear who initially contacted authorities regarding the crime or how it was discovered.

Snyder showed deputies where he had buried the dog, the sheriff’s office said. Ventura County Animal Control then dug up the body and Snyder was arrested that same day at the scene. A necropsy was later conducted, which determined that Victoria had sustained severe trauma, including strangulation and broken bones, consistent with what Snyder had confessed.

The case was presented to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, which chose to file charges against him.

Snyder is being held on $35,000 bail. According to Ventura County inmate records, Snyder also has two prior drunken driving convictions in the past year. He pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 1, 2018, and again on July 23, 2018.