L.A. Care Health Plan is proud to participate in Covered California™ to offer affordable health insurance to Los Angeles County residents. Whether you’re leaving your parents’ insurance plan, starting your own family or moving into a new phase of life, L.A. Care Covered™ offers a plan to meet your needs. Their eight different plans provide a wide range of coverage – all of which includes no-cost preventive and wellness care.

The 2019 Sign-Up Period for Covered California ends on January 15, 2019.

You can visit L.A. Care Covered™ to find the right plan for you and to learn more about L.A. Care’s extensive network of physicians and hospitals.