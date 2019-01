California Governor Newsom Vows 'Sanctuary To All Who Seek It' In Inauguration SpeechCalifornia Gov. Jerry Brown is passing his title to fellow Democrat Gavin Newsom, who was sworn in Monday as California's 40th governor.

Autopsy Performed For KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous, Cause Of Death Remains Under InvestigationAn autopsy has been completed on KTLA5 weekend anchor Chris Burrous, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

LA Sues Weather Channel For Illegally Selling Private Data Of Mobile App UsersThe data was sold to at least 12 third party websites over the past 19 months, the complaint reads.

Malibu Suspect Anthony Rauda Rolled Into Court Restrained To Chair, Wearing 'Spit Hood' A parolee suspected of being the rifle-toting culprit in a series of food heists in the Malibu and Calabasas areas made another bizarre court appearance Thursday.

Body Found In Trash Can Burning In South LAThe grisly discovery was made by an LAPD officer, who saw human legs when he went to put out the fire, department spokeswoman Officer Norma Eisenman.

Burglary Suspect Charged In Murder Of Irvine Father, 10 Shootings Near Malibu Creek State ParkThe hearing was continued to Jan. 23. He's being held on $1.1 million bail.

Undocumented LA County Parents On Pace To Receive $650M In Welfare BenefitsA projected $650 million in welfare benefits will be distributed to illegal alien parents in 2013, county officials said Monday.

Disneyland Admission Goes Up Again, Less Than A Year After Last Price HikeDisneyland price hikes of up to 25 percent for daily tickets, annual passes and parking went into effect Sunday. Now, the cost to get into Disneyland and California Adventure on low-demand days jumped from $97 to $104.

Second Man Dies In West Hollywood Apartment Of Prominent Democratic Donor Ed BuckEdward Buck was home during both deaths. He was not charged in the first, which was determined to have been caused by an overdose.

'Palmdale Mountain Wave' Causes Hurricane-Strength WindsThe Palmdale Mountain Wave is caused when southwesterly air flowing over the San Gabriel Mountains is met by “an inversion on top that pushes the air down," according to the National Weather Service.