COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Compton, police said.

The victim was shot about 3:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Wilmington Avenue, between El Segundo Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, according to Deputy Dangelo Robinson of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responded to the scene, which appeared to be a traffic crash. But upon further investigation, a victim was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound in his upper body, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Robinson said.

One to three men were seen fleeing the location, according to the sheriff’s department.

Additional information about suspect descriptions has not been released.