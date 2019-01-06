BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Here is a complete list of winners of the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were presented at the Beverly Hilton.

Best motion picture, drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

Winner – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star is Born”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Winner – Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

Winner – Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

Winner – “Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Winner – Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan and Ollie”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Winner – Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best motion picture, animated

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Winner – “Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse”

Best motion picture, foreign language

“Capernaum,” Lebanon

“Girl,” Belgium

“Never Look Away,” Germany

Winner – “Roma,” Mexico

“Shoplifters,” Japan

Best supporting actress, any motion picture

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Winner – Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weiss, “The Favourite”

Best supporting actor, any motion picture

Winner – Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best director, motion picture

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Winner – Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best screenplay, motion picture

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Winner – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Best original score, motion picture

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Goransson, “Black Panther”

Winner – Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best original song, motion picture

“All the Stars,” “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies,” “Dumplin”

“Requiem for a Private War,” “A Private War”

“Revelation,” “Boy Erased”

Winner – “Shallow,” “A Star is Born”

Television

Best television series, drama

Winner – “The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best actor in a television series, drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Winner – Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Best actress in a television series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Winner – Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Best television series, musical or comedy

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Kidding”

Winner – “The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Winner – Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen, “Who is America”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Winner – Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best limited series or motion picture made for television

“The Alienist”

Winner – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very English Scandal”

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Winner – Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist”

Winner – Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Winner – Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Winner – Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”