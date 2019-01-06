LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CBS2/KCAL9 Sports Director Jim Hill caught up with the Los Angeles Chargers following Sunday’s win against the Baltimore Ravens.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.