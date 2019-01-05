TORRANCE (CBSLA/AP) – A late-night fight at a Torrance bowling alley turned deadly late Friday night, killing three men and injuring four.

Police responded just before midnight to calls of “shots fired” at the Gable House Bowl, according to the Torrance Police Department.

The venue is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and an arcade. They found seven people with gunshot wounds.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with injuries, said police spokesman Sgt. Ronald Harris.

Two other men were struck by gunfire but “opted to seek their own medical attention,” Harris said.

There were no reports of injuries to any employees, according to police.

It’s unclear why the shooting began. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.