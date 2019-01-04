ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A possibly armed suspect surrendered after leading police on a cross-county chase following an alleged assault on an officer Friday evening.

The pursuit winded through several cities, starting in Riverside around 4 p.m. when Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to apprehend the suspect for an active felony warrant for an assault with a deadly weapon. At some point, the suspect allegedly assaulted a law enforcement officer before taking off in a Jeep.

SKY9 was overhead as the driver sped through residential streets, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving on a dirt road along train tracks.

The driver then led authorities through China, Diamond Bar, Brea and Anaheim – as the suspect drove through intersections and drove the wrong way on an on-ramp for 91 Freeway.

Shortly after the driver exited the freeway and briefly stopped at a stoplight, a passenger exited the vehicle and was on the ground in the middle of the street.

The suspect stopped at the intersection of East Cerritos Avenue and State College in Anaheim just before 5:40 p.m., nearly two hours after the pursuit began. The driver exited the vehicle with his hands up as law enforcement swarmed the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.