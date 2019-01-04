POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities were investigating the possible stabbing death of a man in Pomona Friday morning.

The victim was discovered in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Pomona Boulevard sometime before 6:50 a.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews initially responded, and then called Pomona police for assistance. Officers arrived on scene to find the victim not breathing with at least one possible stab wound. He died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

Homicide detectives are looking into the case as a possible murder, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the crime were not confirmed. There was no word on a motive or any suspect information.