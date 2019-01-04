BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Several streets in Beverly Hills will close to traffic starting Friday night, ahead of the Golden Globes Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

The 76th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony takes place Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m., westbound Santa Monica Boulevard from Wilshire to Century Park East will be closed, while eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard will be shut down Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sunday at 7 a.m., westbound Wilshire at South Santa Monica Boulevard will be shut down, while the eastbound lanes will be open to residents only in the 10200-10300 blocks and to Los Angeles Country Club visitors. Wilshire will be completely closed to all other through traffic between the country club and South Santa Monica Boulevard.

Most of these closures will be lifted by 4 a.m. Monday.

Other smaller streets will be closed to all but local residents between 7 a.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday, including: Whittier Drive from Wilshire to Sunset Boulevard; Trenton Drive from Wilshire to Whittier Drive; Carmelita/Elvado/Lomitas Avenue at Walden Drive; and Greenway from Sunset to Whittier Drive.

Parking will also be restricted to residents with permits or exemptions throughout the area between 6 a.m. Sunday and midnight Monday. Residents can get parking exemptions by calling (310) 285-2548 or online at beverlyhills.org/parkingexemptions.

