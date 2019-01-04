LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A dog that was found severely abused, tied up in a bag and left for dead in a Long Beach dumpster last month is making such a speedy recovery, she could be put up for adoption by the end of January.

A veterinarian says 1-year-old terrier-poodle mix Chloe is healing faster than expected, after surgery to repair her broken leg and fractured skull and spine. After she was found Dec. 8, beaten and tied up in a trash bag with rotting food in a dumpster in downtown Long Beach, she was rushed to a vet for treatment.

A recent photo of Chloe posted on Instagram show her enjoying the Christmas season in a festive red sweater in front of a pile of presents.

Since Chloe was found, there have been several inquiries for her adoption. She is currently with a foster home experienced with caring for a medical needs dog.

Police are still looking for the person who abused the dog and left her for dead.