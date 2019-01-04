LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – With students away for winter break, thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics was stolen from an elementary school in Long Beach this week.

At around 11 a.m., a construction worker discovered the burglary in a classroom at Barton Elementary School, located at 1100 E. Del Amo Blvd., Long Beach police report.

The stolen electronics are worth an estimated $18,000, police told CBS2.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information. It’s unclear if investigators had any surveillance video of the break-in.

Students will return from break on Monday, Jan. 7.