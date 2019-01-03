CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed in a fatal wreck in Chatsworth Thursday morning that was expected to create traffic congestion in the area for several hours.

The collision occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 10100 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

The circumstances of the crash and the number of patients were not confirmed.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on scene along with police. Major delays were expected on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, south of Devonshire Street, for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.