LIVE:Chase Shuts Down SB 5 Freeway At Camp Pendleton
Filed Under:Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed in a fatal wreck in Chatsworth Thursday morning that was expected to create traffic congestion in the area for several hours.

The collision occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 10100 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

The circumstances of the crash and the number of patients were not confirmed.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on scene along with police. Major delays were expected on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, south of Devonshire Street, for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s