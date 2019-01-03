SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A series of trash fires is under investigation in Santa Monica, where residents are concerned flames could end up igniting a home or apartment building.

At least 10 fires have been reported in the beach city in the past two weeks, several of them on New Year’s Day along 10th Street. One fire was set in an alley behind an apartment building, while another was in a trash pile.

There have been no injuries or significant damages reported, but residents worry flames could spread to a car or a home.

“It’s very concerning,” resident Laurie Crossman said. “I feel it could be the start of a firebug. It could get bigger.”

Police can’t confirm that the fires are the work of one arsonist and are continuing to investigate.