NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – At least one person was injured after an SUV crashed through a North Hollywood parking garage Thursday night.

SKY2 was over the incident in the 5400 block of Tujunga Avenue just before 11:15 p.m. Fire crews were seen responding to the scene, where the vehicle was on its roof surrounded by shattered glass in the middle of the street.

One person was taken to Cedars Sinai in unknown condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.