LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A grandfather of six was killed moments after leaving a Jack in the Box in Lancaster on Thursday.

Security video shows Frank Borsotti walking out of the restaurant and to his truck just before 1 p.m. Friends said he was picking up lunch for his wife.

He appears to have some sort of exchange with the people in the car that is blocking him in. Then a man walks out of the passenger side and strikes him.

“When deputies arrived they found a victim down. Suffered from obvious trauma. It was a male white in his early 60s,” said Lancaster Police Lt. Scott Hoglund.

Borsotti was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

A longtime family friend says the family is in shock and mourning.

“Frank Borsotti. Of all people for this to happen to. He would be the first person to forgive the man that hurt him. They took away a man from his family. A wife of 40 plus years,” said the family friend.

Police say it doesn’t appear the suspect and the victim knew each other and they have little information on the attacker.

People familiar with the area said it doesn’t surprise them.

“It’s not strange in this town. I mean this town has went down in the last few years and it’s just only getting worse,” said Jimmy Bowler.

Witnesses say there was some blood in the area where the victim was attacked.

Police say they are on the hunt for the killer and they are asking anyone with information to call them.