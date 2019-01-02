LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Winter has arrived in Southern California, with temperatures near or below freezing across many areas including the Burbank, the San Gabriel Valley and much of the Antelope Valley.

Frost advisories, and freeze watches and warnings were in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the cold temperatures were exacerbated by strong winds in some areas. Burbank clocked a chilly 37 degrees overnight, while it was 38 degrees in Palmdale. Standing water in Lancaster froze with overnight temperatures at 21 degrees.

In Fontana, strong winds blew over two big rigs on Interstate 15 in Fontana, and conditions were so windy that crews could not immediately upright the vehicles and tow them away. The trucks remain on the shoulder of the freeway, and are scheduled to be recovered at 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

SoCal Gas extended its “Dial It Down” alert into Wednesday, urging customers to reduce their use of natural gas for heating, hot water, and cooking. Customers were also advised to set their thermostats to 68 degrees when at home, but at 55 degrees for when the home is unoccupied.