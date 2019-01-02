LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities were investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in the parking lot of a Target store in Eagle Rock.

Officers responded to a robbery call near the Eagle Rock Plaza at 2626 Colorado Boulevard around 2:30 p.m., where an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to Glendale police.

The suspect then fled to a residential location on the 1400 block of Trent Way.

It was unclear whether the suspect was in custody as of 3 p.m.

Police told CBSLA’s Tom Wait a man tried to steal a woman’s cell phone when officers raced to scene and opened fire.

KCAL9@4 BREAKING: “Someone ran inside saying shots fired…” officer involved shooting at #EagleRock @Target police say man tried to steal woman’s cell phone, officers raced to scene, opened fire. Detectives investigating why shots fired. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/sVR4PM8pG8 — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) January 2, 2019

A Sigalert was issued for the northbound 2 Freeway at the Colorado off-ramp, which was expected to be closed for up to two hours.