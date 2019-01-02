LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District urged the teacher’s union to return to the bargaining table to avoid the first strike in the city since 1989, in a statement released Wednesday.

The statement issued by Superintendent Austin Beutner and the LAUSD board members says the United Teachers Los Angeles has “not been willing to engage in contract negotiations” since a neutral state-appointed party backed the district’s offer of a 6 percent raise and back pay for 2017-18 in a report issued on Dec. 17.

“We are willing to work around the clock to resolve all of the outstanding issues, but we cannot make progress if UTLA will not even meet or engage in any discussions,” Beutner said in the statement.

Teachers, who are demanding a higher salary increase and a bigger investment in reducing class sizes, will go on strike starting Jan. 10 if no deal is reached. The district has planned for a possible strike by hiring hundreds of substitute teachers, a move that outraged UTLA.