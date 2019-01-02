  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Cathedral City, CHP, DUI

CATHEDRAL CITY (CBSLA) — Police say an extremely intoxicated man fell out of his window and somehow got his foot caught in his steering wheel, leaving him hanging upside down from the driver’s side window of his truck, while trying to escape the scene of a crash in Cathedral City.

An image of the escape gone awry was posted on Facebook by the California Highway Patrol on New Year’s Eve, but it was first posted by the Cathedral City Police the day before.

The man was “extremely intoxicated” and had been involved in a hit-and-run just before the image was taken, according to Cathedral City Police. While trying to leave the scene of the crash, the man was just a little too far from the keypad of a gated community’s security gate and fell out of the window, getting his foot caught in the steering wheel, police said.

Even though he was too far from the keypad, he was still in a rather confined space, and drunk to boot, police said, so he needed help extricating himself from the position. Cathedral City firefighters were called to the scene and cut the steering wheel to free him.

Police say the man was not injured, and laughed at himself for being in that position.

The unidentified man arrested on suspicion of DUI and a hit-and-run.

