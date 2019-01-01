  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Deadly Fire, Santa Ana
Two Found Dead At Burning Home In Santa Ana

(Credit: CBSLA)

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police say two people are dead after a house fire amid windy conditions.

Orange County Fire Authority units responded to the flames around 11:30 a.m. on the second floor of the home at 2314 Manly Ave. Additional firefighters were called over concerns high winds might spread the flames.

Santa Ana police confirmed two people and one cat at the home were killed, but did not specify a cause of death. A dog was also reportedly injured in the fire.

Aerial footage of the scene showed significant damage to the rear of the home.

Two Found Dead At Burning Home In Santa Ana

(Credit: CBSLA)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

