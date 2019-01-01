LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA) – A dangerous police chase through South Los Angeles ended on New Year’s Day when a car packed with suspects crashed into a vehicle.

The pursuit started around 4:45 p.m. in Hyde Park, Los Angeles police said.

The suspects, which may have been involved in an incident in Hyde Park around 4:15 p.m., were armed and threw at least one firearm out of the BMW during the chase.

SKY9 was over the pursuit as the driver sped through residential areas and narrow streets, nearly hitting several vehicles.

The BMW ran a red light and struck a white sedan in Leimert Park just before 5 p.m. The sedan ricocheted into another vehicle and came to a stop at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 48th Street.

The suspects quickly piled out of the BMW and surrendered as officers swarmed the area.

The victim in the sedan limped to the sidewalk, where an unidentified woman ran over and hug the victim. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The victim’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side, and the front tire was smashed in.

The intersection remained closed as police investigated.