NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A dangerous police chase in the San Fernando Valley ended in dramatic fashion after an LAPD cruiser slammed into a reportedly stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley, then stretched onto the 170 Fwy before the driver exited onto surface streets. Officers tried several PIT (Pursuit Intervention Tactic) maneuvers to try to disable the SUV, which lost at least one tire in the pursuit but kept moving for several minutes.

The chase finally came to an end after another PIT maneuver near Stern Ave. and Hartsook St. in North Hollywood. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Police had no immediate information about a passenger who may have exited the suspect’s vehicle during the pursuit.