LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local transit agencies are offering free bus and train rides this New Year’s Eve so revelers can avoid driving drunk or paying “surge” pricing for ride-share services.

All Metro bus and rail lines will be free beginning at 9 p.m. and continuing until 2 a.m. Tuesday. The fare gates at Metro rail stations will all be unlocked, including ones leading to festivities at Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles.

Metro rail lines will operate every 10-12 minutes from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Tuesday. After 1 a.m., trains will run every 20 minutes, with service continuing throughout the night, until 5 a.m., but regular fare will be charged after 2 a.m.

The Metro Orange Line will run every 20-50 minutes between the North Hollywood and Chatsworth stations. The Silver Line will operate every 20-60 minutes between El Monte and the Harbor Gateway Transit Center. Detailed information on Metro routes and schedules is available here.

Long Beach Transit also plans to offer free bus rides, beginning at 5 p.m. Its service will also be extended, with routes leaving the Transit Gallery on First Street between Long Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue as late as 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to spokesman Michael Gold. No special coupon or ticket will be required for the free rides.

A complete list of routes and schedules is available on LBT’s website. Customers can also call (562) 591-2301 or visit ridelbt.com for route planning assistance. Long Beach Transit serves Long Beach, Lakewood and Signal Hill, as well as portions of Artesia, Bellflower, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Downey, Hawaiian Gardens, Los Alamitos, Paramount and Seal Beach.

