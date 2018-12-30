PASADENA (CBSLA) — Rose Parade spectators are expected to brave bone-chilling temperatures.

Markina Brown, a meteorologist for CBS Los Angeles, reports that a cooler airmass and light winds will stick around into New Year’s Eve.

“The wind and the cooler temperatures will result in wind chills,” reported Brown.

Brown said winds, however, will kick up starting Monday night, and into New Year’s day.

On Sunday, temperatures throughout the Southland ranged between 20s and 30s to 40s by 8 a.m., with the day’s highs into the 60s. Freeze warnings and frost advisories were issued for parts of Southern California but were expected to expire.

Come Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of revelers were expected to line the streets of Pasadena for the Rose Parade.

Despite the cold, bonfires are not permitted along the parade route, and small, professionally manufactured barbecues are permitted so long as they are elevated at least 1 foot off the ground and positioned 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles.

