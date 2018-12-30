LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Angelina Jolie in 2020?

The Oscar-winning actress is hinting about taking her talents from the red carpet to the Oval office.

“Honestly, if you asked me 20 years ago, I would have laughed,” Jolie told the BBC. “I really don’t know. I always say I’ll go where I’m needed.”

Jolie went on to say, “I don’t know if I’m fit for politics but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I’m pretty open and out there and I can take a lot on the chin.”

Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency.

She made the comments as a guest editor for the BBC.