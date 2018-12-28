SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and three others injured when a wrong-way driver collided into two other vehicles on a 5 Freeway transition road in Sylmar early Friday morning.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway connector road to the 14 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol,

Two people died on scene and three others were rushed to local hospitals, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. Two of the patients were in critical condition and the third suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

A Sig Alert was issued and the transition road from the northbound 5 Freeway to the 14 Freeway was shut down, CHP reports. It was expected to remain closed through at least 7:30 a.m. Drivers should avoid the freeway and use the Sierra Highway or the Old Road as detours.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed. Caltrans and the L.A. County Fire Department were also on scene.