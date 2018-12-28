PASADENA (CBSLA) – Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Roxy!

Roxy is a cute 2-year-old pit bull available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

She’s been here a little under a month looking for a forever home. She likes treats, but she likes to play even more! She likes rolling around on the ground, and likes toys. Her favorite part of the day is when volunteers come around with toys and treats.

She knows her “sit” and would be a great companion as she loves human affection. She’s inquisitive and curious, but also loves to be petted. She really likes belly rubs and chin rubs in particular.

To adopt Roxy, call the Pasadena Humane Society at 626-792-7151 and ask for ID #A415592.