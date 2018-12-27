CORONA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and wounded two people at an apartment complex in Corona early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the Palisades At Sierra Del Oro apartment complex in the 2300 block of Palisades Drive.

Corona police responded to find two victims – one a man and the second whose gender was not confirmed — with gunshot wounds in a carport. Both were rushed by ambulance to nearby hospitals. One of the victims was in critical condition, while the condition of the second victim was not immediately known, police said.

There was no description of the suspect and no word on a motive.