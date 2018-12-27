Filed Under:Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Police are seeking more possible victims of a Huntington Beach man and rideshare driver who was arrested last week on allegations he sexually assaulted three developmentally-disabled women.

Capture2 11 Huntington Beach Rideshare Driver Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 Developmentally Disabled Women

Rusty Lee Love. (Costa Mesa PD)

Rusty Lee Love, 52, was taken into custody Dec. 21 in the 20000 block of Beach Boulevard on one count each of rape, digital penetration of a developmentally disabled person and oral copulation of a developmentally disabled person.

According to Costa Mesa police, Love sexually assaulted three developmentally-disabled women in their Costa Mesa homes in 2017 and 2018 while providing them with unlicensed massages.

Love was acquaintances with the victims prior to the crimes, police said.

He also worked as a driver for a ridesharing company in Orange and San Diego counties, and may have interacted with more possible victims through his position, police said. Police did not disclose which company he worked for.

Love remains free after posting $50,000 bail. Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 714-754-5363.

