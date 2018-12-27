  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A woman in her 70s who was shot several times during a street robbery on Christmas day in Inglewood died Thursday.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the woman, identified as Lourdes Padilla, was walking in the area of 104th Street and Yukon Avenue when she was attacked and shot several times, Inglewood police report. The suspect, an unidentified Hispanic female, allegedly tried to snatch Padilla’s purse and a struggled ensued.

RELATED: Woman Shot In Face During Christmas Day Street Robbery In Inglewood

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect then fled in a dark-colored vehicle driven by a Hispanic man, police said. Authorities were still looking for the shooter Thursday.

The vehicle was described as a black-colored late 1990s-model Toyota or Nissan. There was no immediate physical description of the shooter or her driver.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Inglewood police at 310-412-5240 or the department’s anonymous hotline at 888-412-7463.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s