INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A woman in her 70s who was shot several times during a street robbery on Christmas day in Inglewood died Thursday.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the woman, identified as Lourdes Padilla, was walking in the area of 104th Street and Yukon Avenue when she was attacked and shot several times, Inglewood police report. The suspect, an unidentified Hispanic female, allegedly tried to snatch Padilla’s purse and a struggled ensued.

RELATED: Woman Shot In Face During Christmas Day Street Robbery In Inglewood

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect then fled in a dark-colored vehicle driven by a Hispanic man, police said. Authorities were still looking for the shooter Thursday.

The vehicle was described as a black-colored late 1990s-model Toyota or Nissan. There was no immediate physical description of the shooter or her driver.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Inglewood police at 310-412-5240 or the department’s anonymous hotline at 888-412-7463.