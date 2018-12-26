  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A woman in her 60s is fighting for her life after being shot several times during a street robbery on Christmas day in in Inglewood.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was walking in the area of 104th Street and Yukon Avenue when she was attacked and shot several times, Inglewood police report.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a suspect described as Hispanic woman had tried to steal the victim’s purse, prompting a scuffle that ended when the suspect produced a gun and shot the victim in the face.

The suspect then fled in a dark-colored vehicle driven by a Hispanic man, police said.

The vehicle was described as a black-colored late 1990s-model Toyota or Nissan. There was no immediate physical description of the shooter or her driver.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Inglewood police at 310-412-5240 or the department’s anonymous hotline at 888-412-7463.

