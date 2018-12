LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The 39th annual free Christmas dinner at the Laugh Factory is a Southland tradition, especially for those who don’t have a place to go for the holidays.

People stood in line – in some cases for more than an hour – for the feast and comedy show.

Inside the spirit was warm and the laughs were loud and joyous.

Some of those attending were just glad they weren’t home alone or out in the cold.

Dave Bryan has more.