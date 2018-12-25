RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – With the Christmas season winding down, Los Angeles and Riverside county residents can drop off their tree at various locations in the area.

Before a tree can be disposed of, all decorations, tinsel, lights and tree stands must be removed, according to the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources.

“The Department encourages residents to recycle Christmas trees and save valuable landfill space,” Waste Resources officials said.

Flocked trees – those sprayed with adhesive and cellulose fibers to simulate snow – cannot be recycled and need to be cut up and disposed of in a regular trash container.

LOS ANGELES

The following mulching facilities will accept trees Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of January

– Lopez Canyon Environmental and Education Center

11950 Lopez Canyon Road

Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

– Harbor Mulch Facility

1400 N. Gaffey Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

Trees can be dropped off on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

– Los Angeles Zoo Parking Lot At Griffith Park, Junction of Golden State (5) and Ventura (134) Freeways

– Baldwin Hills Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, 5001 Rodeo Road

– Encino: Balboa Sports Center, 17015 Burbank Boulevard

– Rancho Park: Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Avenue

– Sunland: Sunland Park 8651 Foothill Boulevard

– Westchester: Westchester Municipal Building 7166 West Manchester Avenue

A list of fire stations accepting trees until mid-January can be found here.

RIVERSIDE

The following landfills will accept up to three Christmas trees through Jan. 5, though a fee will be charged:

– Blythe: Blythe Landfill, 1000 Midland Rd.

– Oasis: Oasis Landfill, 84505 84th Ave.

– Corona: El Sobrante Landfill, 10910 Dawson Canyon Rd.

Up to three trees can also be dropped off for free at the following green waste recyclers:

– Lake Elsinore: A. Lua Wood Recycling, 18938 Mermack Ave.

– Moreno Valley: Badlands Landfill, 31125 Ironwood Ave.

– Romoland: B.P. John Recycling, 28700 Matthews Rd.

– Palm Desert: Burrtec Recycle Center, 41800 Corporate Way

– Riverside: Burrtec/Robert A. Nelson Transfer Station, 17041 Agua Mansa Rd.

– Beaumont: Lamb Canyon Landfill, 16411 Lamb Canyon Rd.

Most county trash haulers will also pick up Christmas trees for two weeks after Christmas.

Trees should be placed inside or next to the green waste container, and trees over four feet should be cut in half, according to Waste Resources officials.

For specific information, contact your designated trash service hauler.

