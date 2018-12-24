WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – A 54-year-old woman who authorities said was driving the wrong way on the fog-enveloped 10 Freeway in West Covina died early Monday morning after colliding with an SUV, injuring the other driver.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway Freeway at Citrus Avenue, California Highway Patrol reports. The woman died at the scene.

Witnesses reported the woman in a 1997 Honda Civic was honking at other vehicles as she drove slowly the wrong way, CHP said. Both the woman’s Honda and the 2016 Mazda SUV she struck overturned in left lanes, the CHP said.

The driver of the Mazda, a 30-year-old man from San Diego, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

It was not known whether dense fog was a factor in the crash.

A Sig Alert was issued and all eastbound lanes were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

The CHP is investigating. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck.

