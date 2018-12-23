LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a string of early morning robberies at six different gas stations across La Puente.

The robberies started Sunday morning around 6 a.m. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Mark Gonzalez, of Valinda, hit stations on Hacienda Blvd., Galindo Ave., Glendora Ave. and Amar Rd. before deputies caught him on the way to another location.

Investigators say the suspect walked in with his face covered and pretended to have a handgun under his sweatshirt.

The clerk at the Arco station hit on Hacienda Blvd. said the suspect asked for all the cash in the drawer and rolling papers. Another clerk at the Fast Trip on Valinda Ave. said the suspect got away with at least $180. All of the gas stations have security video of the robberies and have shared those recordings with investigators.

Rene Bouchot has lived in the neighborhood for decades and says crime like this is getting worse.

“I’ve been living here for 30 years and I’ve never seen so many robberies before now, so it’s weird, the city’s always been safe,” he said.

Edward Serrato echoed the sentiment.

“The city of La Puente is a great city to live in but in terms of the crime rate it just keeps going up and up and up,” he said.

Investigators say they may share security video with the public later in the week .