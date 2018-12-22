SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Forty-seven people remained displaced Saturday after a water main break flooded a South L.A. neighborhood and opened a dangerous sinkhole.

LADWP workers started working on repairs Friday morning after 55th St. was flooded by the broken water main, causing vehicles to float from their parking spaces and, in one case, into the sinkhole. The agency has put evacuees into hotels.

Hollis Ball has lived in the neighborhood since 1969 and accuses the dept. of ignoring residents’ complaints before the incident.

“Somebody didn’t do their job. Or they didn’t report it,” Ball said, explaining that he stopped a LADWP worker on this street a week ago about a water leak on the block.

“Been doing it for seven days. Water leaking in middle of the street. Not on the side of the street,” he said. “DWP told me, in their words, ‘that was addressed’ and that is had nothing to do with this.”

Two home have been red-tagged in the neighborhood.

LADWP officials say they hope to re-open the street by Monday.