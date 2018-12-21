  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Culver City, Palms

PALMS (CBSLA) – Police were surrounding a building in the Palms neighborhood near Culver City after a possibly armed man barricaded himself inside Friday morning.

Capture 14 Standoff Forces Evacuations In Palms

(CBS2)

The incident began at around 7 a.m. when Los Angeles police officers responded to a 911 call from a man who reported he was barricaded inside a building at Regent Street and Watseka Avenue.

Police at the scene told CBS2 that the caller may have told dispatchers he was in the Hare Krishna Cultural Center, located at 3764 Watseka Ave., and was armed with explosives, although that was not confirmed.

Officers evacuated nearby homes and buildings and established a perimeter, police said.

No further details were confirmed. It’s unclear exactly where the man was holed up.

As of 9:30 a.m., the standoff was ongoing.

