  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
by Hoodline
Photo: Los Virtuality/Yelp
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From the Mexican Christmas tradition of Las Posadas to virtual reality gameplay, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Las Posadas on Olvera Street

5662961341 7a1de2e3c0 Family Friendly Deals And Events Worth Seeking Out In Los Angeles This Week

Las Posadas is a Mexican Christmas tradition that re-enacts Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem. Complete with ballet folklorico, singing and entertainment, Las Posadas is a great event for the whole family. The nightly presentation until Monday, December 24 includes a candlelit procession on Olvera Street, a pinata breaking for children and a free theatrical performance of “La Pastorela.”

When: Friday, December 21, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 845 Alameda Street
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kids’ Indoor-Play Package at Kidville

t460x279 Family Friendly Deals And Events Worth Seeking Out In Los Angeles This Week

Enjoy a great indoor-play package that will be a great weekend activity for the kids. Kidville offers a variety of classes, including art, music and gym, as well as a playspace, that help build social and educational skills. Get three classes, three playspace passes, a $100 credit for a birthday party and a waived class registration fee.

Where: Kidville, 11740 San Vicente Blvd., West Los Angeles
Price: $59 (79 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Ice-Skating Packages

t460x279 Family Friendly Deals And Events Worth Seeking Out In Los Angeles This Week

Strap on some skates and practice your Olympic routines at the Iceland Ice Skating Center. This deal offers packages for one, two or four skaters, including two admissions for all-day ice-skating with rentals. Enjoy the afternoon public sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Where: Iceland Ice Skating Center, 14318 Calvert St., Van Nuys
Price: $16.50 (45 percent discount off regular price). More deals available.
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Gaming at Los Virtuality

t460x279 Family Friendly Deals And Events Worth Seeking Out In Los Angeles This Week

This is your chance to test out the new frontier of gaming: 360 degree gameplay. Virtual reality is at your fingertips with this Los Virtuality deal, which offers one or two hours of gaming. Play single-player or multi-player games.

Where: Los Virtuality, 12480 Venice Blvd., Silicon Beach
Price: $31 (44 percent discount off regular price). More deals available.
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s