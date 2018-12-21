  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Reboots have been all the rage in a nostalgic Hollywood over the last few years — with the likes of “Gilmore Girls,” “Murphy Brown” and “Roseanne” — and we could soon add the Peach Pit to that list… for the second time.

beverly hills 90210 gettyimages 542402706 1280 ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot Could Be In The Works With Original Cast

(Getty Images)

A second reboot of the mega 1990s-teen soap “Beverly Hills, 90210” is currently in development by CBS Television Studios, according to Entertainment Tonight, with several members of the original cast allegedly on board.

However, the twist is that reboot could be slightly different, according to ET, in that those actors will not be playing their original characters. It’s unclear what the show would look like.

This comes after TMZ reported that ‘90210’ stars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley were spotted together Thursday grabbing coffee on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood after holding pitch meetings with several studios.

The original “90210” ran for ten seasons on Fox, from 1990 to 2000. The first reboot ran for five seasons, from 2008 to 2013, on the CW.

