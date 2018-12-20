LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A water main break caused a sinkhole to form Thursday in a busy area of the Miracle Mile.

The water main break was first reported at about 10:30 a.m. at Wilshire Boulevard and Masselin Street in the Miracle Mile area. The flood of water led to a sinkhole forming on Masselin Street, which has now been blocked off to traffic.

Video posted on social media shows water gushing through several spots where the asphalt buckled on Masselin Street.

The water main break and sinkhole occurred right below the building housing KNX 1070 Newsradio, whose reporter Randy Kerdoon posted video showing severe damage to the asphalt.

When “Breaking News” comes to you!! Water main Break outside the @KNX1070 studios!! pic.twitter.com/DHtPBg9Te4 — Randy Kerdoon (@KNXRandyKerdoon) December 20, 2018

Water service to the area has not been affected yet, but crews are still working to determine the cause.