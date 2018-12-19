LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect believed to have pushed a 14-year-old boy onto Metro subway tracks in downtown Los Angeles and then got into an altercation with construction workers suffered a medical emergency while being detained and died at a hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

Police say the teen was waiting for a Red Line train around 9:15 a.m. when the suspect pushed him onto the tracks at Metro’s Pershing Square station at Fifth and Hill streets.

With the help of bystanders, the boy was able to get out of the tracks before an approaching subway train arrived, according to police, who said the incoming train’s arrival was “imminent”.

He apparently suffered only a minor injury and was not taken to a hospital.

A short time later, the suspect was involved in some sort of altercation with nearby construction workers at Fifth and Flower streets. He was later taken into custody by police.

Officers detained the man and transported him to a hospital, where he died, acording to police.

His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

