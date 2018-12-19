LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man suspected of selling at least three girls for sex over the Internet is wanted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Jermaine Daevon Magee, 25, is wanted on suspicion of human trafficking and pimping of a minor by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators from a Los Angeles County regional human trafficking task force say Magee and an accomplice – Tatiana Warren, who is in custody – repeatedly sold three teenage girls over the Internet for sexual encounters since last year. The victims were between 14 and 16 years old at the time of the offenses, which took place in Los Angeles County.

A judge issued a $475,000 warrant for Magee’s arrest. Authorities say he has been known to frequent Inglewood, Norwalk, Long Beach, Lynwood, Compton and South Los Angeles.

He is described a black man, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the a Bentley logo tattooed on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about Magee can call (323) 526-5136 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).