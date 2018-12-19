BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — A man was killed and a teenage boy wounded after shots rang out at a gathering at a Baldwin Park home.

The shooting was just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of Olive Street, where officers found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was also hit in the gunfire in the upper body and rushed to a hospital. He has since been treated and released.

Police say friends were gathered at the Olive Street home when someone pulled up in a car. Soon after the car arrived, shots were fired, but it’s not clear if there was one or more shooters, or if anyone got out of the car.

A neighbor said the man who was killed was trying to turn his life around, and had been close friends with the teen who had been shot.

The shooter, or shooters, remain at large.