  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 2 News at 6:00am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baldwin Park, Fatal Shooting

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — A man was killed and a teenage boy wounded after shots rang out at a gathering at a Baldwin Park home.

The shooting was just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of Olive Street, where officers found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was also hit in the gunfire in the upper body and rushed to a hospital. He has since been treated and released.

Police say friends were gathered at the Olive Street home when someone pulled up in a car. Soon after the car arrived, shots were fired, but it’s not clear if there was one or more shooters, or if anyone got out of the car.

A neighbor said the man who was killed was trying to turn his life around, and had been close friends with the teen who had been shot.

The shooter, or shooters, remain at large.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s