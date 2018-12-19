  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 2 News at 6:00am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bishop Resigns, Catholic Church, LA Archdiocese, Los Angeles, Pope Francis

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pope Francis accepted the resignation Wednesday of an auxiliary bishop with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles who was accused of misconduct with a minor while he served as a parish priest in the 1990s.

Bishop Alexander Salazar, 69, is leaving for an early retirement, but had been under review for a past accusation of misconduct before he was ordained as a bishop. The L.A. Archdiocese says that allegation involved a minor and was investigated in 2002, but was never charged.

Salazar most recently served as Vicar for the Office of Ethnic Ministries of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Since the 1980s, he has worked at churches in Whittier, Pasadena and Los Angeles.

The retirement announcement follows Archbishop Jose Gomez’s request for a full review of sexual misconduct involving minors and for a list of accused priests to be updated.

“These decisions have been made out of deep concern for the healing and reconciliation of abuse victims and for the good of the Church’s mission,” Gomez said in a statement. “Let us continue to stay close to victim-survivors of abuse through our prayers and actions.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s