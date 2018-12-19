LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pope Francis accepted the resignation Wednesday of an auxiliary bishop with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles who was accused of misconduct with a minor while he served as a parish priest in the 1990s.

Bishop Alexander Salazar, 69, is leaving for an early retirement, but had been under review for a past accusation of misconduct before he was ordained as a bishop. The L.A. Archdiocese says that allegation involved a minor and was investigated in 2002, but was never charged.

Salazar most recently served as Vicar for the Office of Ethnic Ministries of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Since the 1980s, he has worked at churches in Whittier, Pasadena and Los Angeles.

The retirement announcement follows Archbishop Jose Gomez’s request for a full review of sexual misconduct involving minors and for a list of accused priests to be updated.

“These decisions have been made out of deep concern for the healing and reconciliation of abuse victims and for the good of the Church’s mission,” Gomez said in a statement. “Let us continue to stay close to victim-survivors of abuse through our prayers and actions.”