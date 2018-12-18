ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CBS Local) — Some 150,000 Emerson Sensi WiFi thermostats sold in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they may pose a fire hazard.

White-Rodgers of St. Louis, Missouri, a division of Emerson Electric Company, says it has received eight reports of burn damage to the thermostat involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The recall notice says contact between the thermostat wires and household line voltage during service or replacement of a heating or cooling system can damage the thermostat, possibly leading to a fire.

The affected thermostats were sold under the Emerson brand between April 2014 and December 2016 at Home Depot, Johnstone, Golden State FC and HVAC equipment distributors nationwide. They were priced between about $90 and $150.

The thermostats are white with a LCD screen that has three buttons below it. The company name Emerson is printed on the front. Affected models numbers are 1F86U-42WF or UP500W. The date code on the back of affected devices will be between 1416 and 1536.

For more information, consumers can contact White-Rodgers toll-free at 888-847-8742 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or go to white-rodgers.com and click on “Emerson Branded Sensi Recall” at the lower left corner of the homepage.