MIDWAY CITY (CBSLA) — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence after he held police off in a standoff for hours in Midway City.

Deputies went to the 1500 block of Pacific Street at around 8 p.m. Monday to investigate a call of domestic violence. When they arrived, a woman was out of the apartment and a man was inside, claiming to have a gun, and refusing to come out.

People were evacuated from their apartments and bussed to another location while the standoff continued for eight hours. The standoff finally ended when police forced their way in and took the man into custody.

The man was taken to a hospital for injuries, before being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Neighbors were being allowed back into their homes.

