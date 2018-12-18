SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A lockdown was lifted Tuesday at two schools in Orange County after reports of a person with a gun near the campuses.

Hewes Middle School, at 13232 Hewes Ave., and nearby Foothill High School, 19251 Dodge Ave., were put on lockdown just before 8 a.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Students crossing a street near Hewes Middle School had reported seeing someone in a car who appeared to have a weapon.

Both campuses were searched and deemed safe, and the lockdowns were lifted at about 9:45 a.m.

